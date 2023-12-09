NO need for introduction! Maureen is Maureen. But what’s new about this Ngoma Awards judge? “I’m very fortunate that even now at my age I’m still being booked and still competing favourably with the young artistes, I guess I can attribute my longevity in the industry to my versatility”. “But in terms of adjudicating, this year will be my last stint because I can feel my energy dwindling and it’s a very stressful job which I have been doing for the past 10 to 15 years and can’t do anymore”. Maureen has been an exemplary judge for various artistic competitions and awards in the country. “I have been adjudicating for the past 10 to 15 years. You know, when they…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.