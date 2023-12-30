IF I depended only on music for survival, I’d be starving, says Mwila Musonda alias Slap Dee. Among all the hip hop artists we have in the country it’s arguably true that Slap Dee deserves the title of King of hip hop because whenever he releases a song or an album, be guaranteed it will catch your attention. If only attention alone could pay the bills. Born on April 27, 1987, Slap Dee, has won multiple awards since he started his music career. This year, many people wondered where he was as he seemed to be very quiet almost the whole year only to bless us with a hit song Kalibu on which he featured the Kopala queen Xaven and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.