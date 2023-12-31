DID you know that Leslie Mbula served under three administrations, with three different presidents as Secretary to the Cabinet? Now, before we proceed, I know that for someone younger reading this, they might not know who the great man we are discussing is. Mbula is one of the longest serving civil servants Zambia has ever had. If you are a civil servant, then for sure you know the anxiety which comes with a change of government. It always appears like these Heads of States’ first order of business is to fire all departmental heads and replace them with their own more ‘user friendly’ individuals. Sometimes, you can even be sitting in that office knowing exactly who will take your place…...



