MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu launched the National Youth Week Day on Tuesday in an event that transformed the Levy Junction car park into a vibrant tapestry of talents and passions. The air was charged with excitement as young individuals gathered to kick off a celebration that transcended the ordinary. Against the backdrop of the grand opening, the atmosphere crackled with anticipation, setting the stage for a spectacular showcase of skills and creativity. Levy Junction car park became a bustling arena where the spirit of innovation took center stage. A mesmerizing array of talents was unveiled, each performer leaving an indelible mark on the audience’s imagination. Aerobatic displays painted the sky with daring acrobatics, while chess enthusiasts...