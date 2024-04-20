WITH the ink still fresh on the release of his song “Nga Teh Ba Yaweh”, Yo Maps has boldly unveiled his latest masterpiece, “Confirmation”, featuring Nigerian sensation Iyanya. Amidst the excitement, he doesn’t hold back, cheekily suggesting that some artistes in the industry quake in fear at the thought of dropping their songs on the same day as his. He adds that he doesn’t feel pressured to release any songs, as he currently has about 40 unreleased tracks. Considered the current face of Zambian music, Yo Maps boasts that he is not afraid of the competition the music industry throws at him. This comes barely two weeks after Mr Romantic released his single “Nga Teh Ba Yaweh”, just a day...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.