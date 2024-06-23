A 41-year-old man of Lusaka’s Chunga township has divorced his wife of five years, saying she hid the fact that she was on ARVs from him. And Matero Local Court Senior Magistrate Harriet Mulenga has urged couples to be very open with their partners about any health conditions. This is in matter in which 41-year-old Rhoda Daka sued her husband Isaac Daka for divorce because he had decided to marry another woman after discovering that she was on ARVs. Rhoda told the court that the couple had cohabited beginning in 2018 until her husband decided to formalise their relationship by paying her dowry in 2022. However, she said that nine months after paying her bride price, her husband moved out...



