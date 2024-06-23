There was drama at the Matero local court after a young woman wept uncontrollably, shouting “it’s not fair”, in protest of the court’s dismissal of a damage case against her baby’s father. In this matter, Yohane Banda of Lusaka’s Middle West area, dragged Nicolas Chabala, who impregnated his 25-year-old daughter, to court seeking compensation for damage. When asked by the court if he had indeed impregnated Banda’s daughter, Chabala responded in the affirmative. However, before the case could proceed, Magistrate Harriet Mulenga asked Banda’s daughter, Evelyn Banda, who was the key witness in the case, to step forward for some questions. Magistrate Mulenga asked Evelyn to identify the two men who stood in the opposing docks. She did so, pointing...



