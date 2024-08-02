In this review, 1xBet will tell you about the best athletes from Africa who can make a sensation.

South Sudan: conquering the basketball world

Their victory over Puerto Rico was a powerful statement of intent and a demonstration of potential. South Sudan is the only men’s team from Africa at the basketball tournament, and they have already shown that they are ready to challenge the best. On July 31, the basketball newcomers will face the Dream Team from the United States, but it is clear by now that this team is one to cheer for.

When to follow: July 31

Nigeria national team: surprising and winning

Few could have imagined that the Nigeria women’s basketball team would sensationally beat Australia in the first group stage match. This victory was their first in 20 years at the Olympics and boosted their chances of making it to the playoffs. The next tests for D’Tigress will be games against tournament host France and Canada. Will Nigeria become a dark horse for the top-ranked national teams?

When to follow: August 1 and 4

Marie-Josee Ta Lou: to leave with a medal

The Ivorian sprinter has already announced that this is her last chance to win a medal. The four-time Olympic finalist finished fourth in the 100 and 200 meters on her Olympic debut in Rio 2016, missing out on a medal in the 100 meters by just seven-thousandths of a second. In Paris, the 35-year-old athlete will try her best to finally get on the podium.

When to follow: August 3

Hugues Fabrice Zango: jump for gold

Burkina Faso triple jump star Hugues made history at the Tokyo Olympics and became the first Burkinabé to win an Olympic medal – he finished third in Japan. Now, the 31-year-old athlete is ready to show his best in Paris and will try to win gold.

When to follow: August 7 (qualification), August 9 (final)

Cheick Salah Junior Cisse: fight for a gold double

The Ivorian athlete will attempt to win his second Olympic taekwondo title. His first gold medal came at the Rio Olympics, where he defeated the British Lutalo Muhammad at the last second to become the first Ivorian to reach the podium. This year, Cheick Salah Junior Cisse has become his country’s flag bearer and is ready to confirm his class.

When to follow: August 9

Fatima Zahra Elmoumni: enchant the dancing world

The Moroccan has already made history by becoming a contestant in the first Olympic breakdancing competition. Fatima won the continental tournament in Rabat and will be one of the 16 contenders for the first Olympic breakdancing title.

When to follow: August 9

Faith Kipyegon: unstoppable

This Kenyan athlete recently set a new world record in the 1500 meters. There is no doubt that Faith Kipyegon will once again be the main favorite at the Olympics, and she is expected to achieve new legendary achievements.

When to follow: August 10

Eliud Kipchoge: pursuing the all-time record

The legendary Kenyan is the only runner who took less than two hours to run the marathon distance. He has also won two Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo. But that’s not the limit – at 39, Kipchoge can become the first athlete in history to win three Olympic marathon gold medals.

When to follow: August 11

