Artiste Wesley Chibambo, alias Dandy Krazy, is one of the most loved entertainers in Zambia, possessing the ability to make people dance to a beat which is only a few seconds long. Last weekend, however, Dandy Krazy was badly beaten by some suspected UPND cadres who also stole his K8,600, some other valuables and even attempted to strip him of his shoes! As he desperately clung to his phone, which was ultimately damaged, some onlookers watched passively until a Good Samaritan rescued him and whisked him away in a taxi. Now, I am pretty sure that most of you know exactly why some UPND affiliates could have beef with Dandy Krazy, but for the sake of those few people who...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.