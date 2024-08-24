In mid-summer, a major Agricultural and Commercial Show was held in Zambia. From July 31 to August 5, visitors to the pavilions could see new equipment models, as well as learn about different technologies and the main trends in the African and world markets.

The bookmaker 1xBet traditionally participates in this event – the brand values ​​live networking with its clients in Zambia and could not miss such an opportunity to communicate. In addition, the 1xBet team always knows what Zambians want and, therefore, once again added an entertaining promo for the Show. As a result, visitors had a great time and took part in the drawing for valuable prizes – a portable inverter, gas stoves with cylinders, and various useful little things.

To take part in the promo, clients had to go to the 1xBet stand and make a deposit of at least 50 ZMW. After that, if they scored 3 goals out of 5 attempts in a mini-football match, they could spin the wheel of fortune and receive a guaranteed prize: branded vests, sunglasses, keychains, caps, T-shirts, and headphones.

To enter the super prize drawing, the players must deposit at least 200 ZMW and hope for the wheel of fortune’s favor. The lucky ones who got the prize sector won:

1. Chanda Mulenga Majorie – portable inverter.

2. Norah Nakazwe – gas stove with a cylinder;

3. Brian Banda – gas stove with a cylinder;

4. Lubinda Muimui – gas stove with a cylinder;

All the promo participants were satisfied, leaving the show in a great mood and with souvenirs from 1xBet, while the super prize awarding became another confirmation that 1xBet always honors its commitments.

If you had no opportunity to visit the the 96th Agricultural and Commercial Show and participate in 1xBet activities, don’t worry – the 1xBet team in Zambia regularly holds interesting and generous promos with cool prizes. To take your chance to win and have fun, regularly check the Promo section on the bookmaker’s website. This way, you will not miss the next promo and can choose the activity you like!