RAPPER Chef 187 is gearing up to set the stage ablaze at the 2024 Africa Music Festival in the United Kingdom today. This performance marks his second time taking the UK by storm in just one year. At the festival, Chef 187 will light up the stage alongside a stellar lineup of African music icons, including the legendary Koffi Olomide, Nigerian sensation Spyro, and South Africa’s Amapiano queen, Nkosazana Daughter. In a video posted on his Facebook page, Chef 187, whose real name is Kondwani Kaira, excitedly announced that the festival is heading to Leicester city. He shares that while in the city, he plans to visit Leicester striker Patson Daka, who lives there. He adds that he also plans...



