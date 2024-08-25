Frustrated by her community’s slow progress and unaccountable leaders, Alina Karimamusama refused to wait for change. Instead, she decided to create it herself. Using her limited resources, she initiated projects that made a difference. By the age of 22, Karimamusama had already made her mark as a successful social entrepreneur, ensuring that every business venture she undertook carried a significant social impact. Born in Kitwe on the Copperbelt, 26-year-old Karimamusama’s journey began with her commitment to addressing the socio-economic challenges faced by young people in Zambia. She recognised that access to education and resources was essential for breaking the cycle of poverty and creating lasting change. This realisation fueled her drive to establish AfriHER, an NGO dedicated to empowering Africa’s...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.