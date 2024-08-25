A LUSAKA woman has lamented before the Matero Local Court that when she confronted her husband about his affair with another woman, he told her, “that same prostitute is the one I want”. The 25-year-old woman further lamented that whenever they argued, her husband would beat her and threaten to kill her and go to Zimbabwe. This is a matter in which Jane Kafunda, of Chazanga, has dragged her husband, Willson Lyashimba, 29, to court for divorce due to problems in their marriage. When the matter came up before Magistrate Harriet Mulenga in Matero Local Court Two, Kafunda lamented that her husband is violent and that out of the three years of their marriage, they have lived peacefully for only...



