Award-winning actor, filmmaker, and producer Owas Mwape says while he is actively trying to help younger, upcoming filmmakers understand the business side of the industry, it’s never easy because they come with an “I want to compete” mentality, rather than focusing on learning. Owas advises that instead of competing with experienced filmmakers who know how to navigate industry shortcuts, aspiring filmmakers should take the opportunity to ask veterans how they achieved their success. By doing so, they can gain valuable insights into how to thrive in the field. Owas recently appeared on Radio Phoenix Urban to promote the upcoming premiere of Look in the Mirror. The film, directed by Owas Mwape and written by Chris Mukuli, is set to premiere...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.