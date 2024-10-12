Mental health is often overlooked in our community, but artiste Leo Moyo, alias, K’millian has refused to let his struggles silently take over his life. Battling alcohol addiction and feeling trapped by depression, he knew things had to change so, he took a step to check into rehab, determined to fight for his mental health and reclaim his future. Seeking professional help, he says, was the best choice he could make. K’millian recalls how his life took a strange turn when he began isolating himself from everyone, even his closest family members and his partner, yet it all seemed normal to him. The changes didn’t stop there. Despite being in demand, he turned down shows, rejecting every performance opportunity which...



