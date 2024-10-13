It’s not every day you hear about a man battling breast cancer, a disease often associated with women. But for Chola Bweupe, what seemed like a harmless pimple on his chest turned out to be stage three breast cancer, a diagnosis which changed his life forever. Bweupe, a retired banker and breast cancer survivor, shared his remarkable journey on 5FM’s breakfast show, Friday. He recounted the moment his world was turned upside down, when he noticed that his nipple had collapsed, signalling the problem was deeper than he had anticipated. It wasn’t until a doctor ordered a series of scans that the shocking truth came to light that he had breast cancer. With raw honesty, Bweupe talked about the gruelling...



