It’s not often that we see a judge showing any form of vulnerability. Often only seen in their formal black and white robes and the sisal wigs which depict authority, power, and create an “approach with caution” aura, it is a breath of fresh air when they let us into their struggles. Kitwe High Court Judge-in charge Justice Charles Chanda recently opened up about a haunting chapter of his childhood. He shared that every time he visits Kamfinsa Correctional Facility, he is flooded with intense emotions, as it brings back painful memories of his father, a police officer, who was sentenced to three years imprisonment and remanded at that facility. During that time, the family suffered greatly, facing eviction from...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here