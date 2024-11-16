Gospel artiste Abel Chungu Musuka opens up about the challenges of belonging to the Zambian music industry, saying it’s not always as glamorous as it seems. Despite pouring their heart and soul into their work, the focus often shifts to what’s trending, with people more interested in throwing insults or just checking an artiste’s page to see what’s been released next, rather than appreciating the music itself. Abel, who is currently in the USA, has shared that his highly anticipated album is set to drop next month. He teased that one of the tracks is a powerful, heart-wrenching ballad about heartbreak that’s bound to stop the city in its tracks the moment it is released. During a live video on...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here