Former Miss Universe Zambia Alice Rowlands Musukwa has slammed the new local pageant management, accusing them of failing to equip Bradina Lubuli with the necessary skills needed to shine on the global stage. Musukwa didn’t hold back, claiming that this lack of preparation was the reason Lubuli struggled to make an impact at 2024 Miss Universe pageant in Mexico. If you missed the drama, let me catch you up. This past week, the Miss Universe pageant finale took centre stage, featuring preliminaries such as the national costume presentation, swimsuit competition, and evening gown showcase. Unfortunately, Bradina’s outfits sparked widespread criticism for being subpar. Her national costume, a black dress with wings symbolising the Zambian eagle, designed by local designer Yvees,...



