Divorce rates are hitting shocking highs, the numbers are telling a grim story. At Matero Local Court, one magistrate alone has dissolved nearly 1,000 marriages this year, and that’s just one court, imagine the tally nationwide. Weighing in on this topic, Bishop Sheila Kalubi, founder of Trinity Family Centre Church, says the root cause lies in neglected responsibilities and a lack of intimacy. “Couples have stopped having healthy, frequent sex and are depriving each other in marriages.” Bishop Sheila, one of the vibrant bishops from Mazabuka, says it is an obligation of every couple to sexually satisfy each other. She advises that if couples engage in loud sex, they should be tactful by playing loud music to mask the groaning....



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here