MATERO Local Court Magistrate Harriet Mulenga has condemned the parents of a 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, who were seeking a divorce, for marrying off their children at a young age. The court noted that the couple is too immature for marriage and should instead be in school rather than attempting to build a home. This is in a matter where Victoria Mwale, 21, had filed for divorce from her 23-year-old husband, Richard Zulu, citing his refusal to give her money when he gets paid and sending her back to her parents’ home. Mwale told the court that when Zulu gets paid, he only brings home mealie meal and cooking oil, leaving no additional money for other household needs....



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here