Charity Katanga, known to many as Cha Cha, Malaika, or Rosemary Munjibila, is living proof of the power of using the internet wisely. What started as a passion for creating fun and engaging content has now opened the door to an exciting new opportunity, as she’s set to voice Baby Mwene in an upcoming Netflix cartoon. This began when the show’s producers reached out, asking her to share the project on her social media, and the rest, as they say, is history. Charity Cha has won the hearts of many with her portrayal of Malaika, a playful and mischievous child who stirs up drama by reporting her mother and sister to neighbours or relatives whenever they gossip about them. The...



