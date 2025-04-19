1xBet has officially signed popular Zambian socialite and entrepreneur Suzyo Shawa, also known as Magnate, as its brand ambassador. Known for his flashy lifestyle and strong influence, Magnate brings energy, leadership, and a big following to the brand. 1xBet representative Kafupi Muwana says the partnership extends beyond business. Magnate will spearhead important projects such as the Business School, aimed at helping young entrepreneurs, and a Responsible Betting Campaign to promote safe betting habits. He will also participate in a Road Safety Campaign. The official unveiling of Magnate as 1xBet’s brand ambassador, which took place earlier this week, was quite the occasion, with a police escort adding to the spectacle. On the other hand, Magnate expressed his excitement about the role...



