KCM will employ 100 new workers – Milingo

- Local
-
by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 18 Dec 2019by Julia Malunga on 18 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 16 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 12 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 15 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 13 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019by Davies Mwila on 22 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
KCM will employ 100 new workers – MilingoBy Stuart Lisulo on 17 Dec 2019
Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Plc provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu says the mining company intends to employ over 100 operators in processing plants at its Nchanga Business Unit in Chingola.
In a statement, Monday, Milingo stated that KCM had already conducted interviews with prospective employees due to be deployed at the processing plants in Chingola.
“KCM informs that the company has conducted employment interviews with an intention to employ over 100 operators in the processing plants at Nchanga Business Unit in Chingola. The company has taken a step to migrate 101 people from fixed-term contract workers to permanent and pensionable employment at the Tailings Leach Plant (TLP) and Nchanga Concentrators in Chingola as part of reorganization currently taking place to improve operations. The current conversion of contract workers to permanent employees follows another recruitment conducted in October, 2019, when 64 contract workers were converted to full-time employees, specifically for the Konkola Deep Underground Mine dewatering works,” announced Milingo.
“The new entrants on the job market will replace most of employees who have retired or left the company for other reasons in the last few months. Since the announcement of the liquidation on May 21, 2019, the Provisional Liquidator and the KCM management have placed higher on the priority list the employment of new job entrants in order to empower Zambians with employment, whenever there are employment vacancies. KCM has set its eyes on rejuvenating the company to ensure it continues to occupy its place as a major industry player and make a significant contribution to the growth of the mining sector and the economy of Zambia.”
About Stuart Lisulo
Stuart Lisulo is an experienced journalist with a focus on business news.
Email: stuart [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- ZAFFICO targets LuSE listing on Feb 7 - 18 Dec 2019
- KCM will employ 100 new workers – Milingo - 17 Dec 2019
- Zamefa posts K72.3m losses - 10 Dec 2019
- Zambezi River Authority approves $81m budget for 2020 - 9 Dec 2019
- FDI into Zambia shrinks by 50% - 5 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- I'm overjoyed to finally be married - Frank Bwalya (5,388 views)
- Lungu says he used to, but doesn't drink anymore (3,209 views)
- Tasila must learn from Henry Banda (2,760 views)
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila (2,432 views)
- You don't own State House, HH reminds Lungu (1,616 view)
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Allowing owing students to write exams creates problems - Mushimba
- Don't be used by UPND to get diplomatic jobs, Mumbi tells Diggers journalists
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Lusaka man gets 3 years for land scam18 Dec 2019
-
ZAFFICO targets LuSE listing on Feb 718 Dec 2019
-
Chasing LapGreenN was a mistake – Hamududu18 Dec 2019
-
Marijuana scheme will flop without proper policies, warns Sinkamba18 Dec 2019
-
Blood is in short supply, people are dying – UTH doctor18 Dec 2019
-
Delayed payment to agro dealers will affect crop production – Kazabu18 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article