Proposed increase in number of constituencies good but timing is wrong – Nkombo

- Local
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 18 Dec 2019by Julia Malunga on 17 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 16 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 12 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 11 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 17 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 15 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 13 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019by Davies Mwila on 22 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Proposed increase in number of constituencies good but timing is wrong – NkomboBy Julia Malunga on 17 Dec 2019
Mazabuka Central UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo says increasing the number of constituencies is long overdue but that now is not the right time because the country is economically stressed.
Last week, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) recommended that the number of constituencies be increased from the current 150 to 235 in view of the growth in population.
ECZ chairperson Esau Chulu said the recommendation arose from submissions received during the countrywide delimitation sittings and factors outlined in Article 59 of the Constitution which gave powers to the Commission to delimit constituencies and wards.
But in an interview, Friday, Nkombo said the proposed increase in the number of constituencies was not possible because Bill 10 would not go through in Parliament.
“I don’t think it will happen because Bill 10 will not go through. The problem that PF have created is that they have married the delimitation process to Bill 10 and true to the word, there is no money to satisfy the desires of the country vis-a-vis the increase in the constituencies because PF has depleted the money. But it is an ideal situation to increase the constituencies because that was the recommendation of the people that submitted to the Mung’omba Constitution Review Commission. There were actually going to be about 240 constituencies because there are some constituencies that will be hectic to manage, they are too big. Kasempa is the one that I have in mind; it has 22 wards and to be managed by one member of parliament can be quite stressful and so it is something that is long overdue to happen; it should have happened a long time ago,” Nkombo said.
“We have a huge debt that we have to start servicing, they are not paying salaries to government workers on time, there is a crisis with the electricity they have to import power and the country is basically in an economic melt down. Right now, it is the wrong time of increasing constituencies but it doesn’t take away the fact that is an ideal situation. When an economy is growing at two per cent, this is a wrong time to ignore austerity measures…”
He cautioned the ECZ against using the delimitation exercise to increase the number of constituencies on account of what PF wants to do with Bill 10.
“The only problem that we have is that yes, it within their mandate to make those final recommendations and reports, but the ECZ must not get their nose in the operations of Parliament by trying to use the delimitation to increase the constituencies on account of what PF want to do with Bill 10. It should be understood that we know that PF have used that as a bet from the word go that MPs who feel that their constituencies are too big to be managed must support Bill 10 but inside that Bill 10, there is a mighty devil. So if this is the right time to do it, I would say it isn’t because the country is bleeding; it hasn’t got the money,” said Nkombo.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- We don’t inspect transit Mukula containers – SA Revenue Service - 17 Dec 2019
- You don’t own State House, HH reminds Lungu - 17 Dec 2019
- Proposed increase in number of constituencies good but timing is wrong – Nkombo - 17 Dec 2019
- 25 Zambia Airways cabin crew members graduate - 17 Dec 2019
- UNZA has not communicated to us about delayed salaries – PS - 16 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- I'm overjoyed to finally be married - Frank Bwalya (4,737 views)
- Lungu says he used to, but doesn't drink anymore (2,914 views)
- Tasila must learn from Henry Banda (2,638 views)
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila (2,367 views)
- You don't own State House, HH reminds Lungu (1,450 view)
- We’ve not received CDF, laments Mkaika MP
- Miles’ desire to pay K1,500 child support ill-founded says ex-wife
- Wina calls for joint-task force to slow imported food
- 4 men who sued Kaizer for assault comply with Court order to disclose residential addresses
- ConCourt sets March 9, 2020, to hear Lundazi Central election petition
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
- Don't be used by UPND to get diplomatic jobs, Mumbi tells Diggers journalists
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Allowing owing students to write exams creates problems - Mushimba
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
We’ve not received CDF, laments Mkaika MP18 Dec 2019
-
Miles’ desire to pay K1,500 child support ill-founded says ex-wife18 Dec 2019
-
Wina calls for joint-task force to slow imported food18 Dec 2019
-
4 men who sued Kaizer for assault comply with Court order to disclose residential addresses18 Dec 2019
-
ConCourt sets March 9, 2020, to hear Lundazi Central election petition18 Dec 2019
-
Chaisa residents protest prolonged load shedding18 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article