There’s always blood for maternal health at UTH – MoH

- Local
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 20 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 20 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 20 Dec 2019by Julia Malunga on 20 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 20 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 20 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 15 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Breaking News
There’s always blood for maternal health at UTH – MoHBy Julia Malunga on 20 Dec 2019
Ministry of Health spokesperson Dr Abel Kabalo has refuted claims that there is short supply of blood at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).
On Tuesday, consultant gynecologist and obstetrician at UTH Dr Mulindi Mwanahamuntu said the hospital was in short supply of blood, a situation which led to increased deaths.
“It is a precious resource which is in short supply. Part of the reason is that the culture of donating blood is probably not there, we don’t even donate blood to our sick relatives. Loss of blood is a leading cause of death especially after child birth and failure to replace the lost blood. There is a delay in replacing the blood which has been lost even if it is found, the damage would already have been caused. There is a lot of evidence that has been published showing that one of the reasons of maternal death is loss of blood. Villagers donate more than town people,” said Dr Mwanahamuntu.
But in an interview, Thursday, Dr Kabalo said there was always blood in the blood bank reserved for maternal health.
“I don’t think that is correct information. Of course we might not be at the level where we would want to be in terms of blood but in terms of emergencies, blood is there. For theatre cases, definitely blood is there. But let me get to the bottom of it and then find out what is happening at UTH, then I can give you a better informed position. Maybe they are not ordering from blood bank but otherwise blood blank always has blood for maternal health. If at all we have run out of blood anywhere, we reserve blood for the Women’s hospital. We can compromise on all these other things that can fill blood with diets and just supplements and reserve blood for maternal health. We always reserve blood for maternal cases,” Dr Kabalo said.
Dr Kabalo, however, asked willing members of the public to donate blood at the nearest health centers.
“We do blood collection campaigns. The Zambia National Blood Transfusion Services is always available to receive blood. Right now, there is a blood bank in UTH so they can go there and donate the blood. Of course the blood has to be screened, there is a screening procedure that we undertake, we cannot give blood that is not of use to our patients. There are blood transfusion services is in all the provinces collecting blood so people should feel free to go to the health provincial centers that they are in. Blood transfusion services have been decentralized and we are looking at decentralizing the districts but it is a long process,” said Dr Kabalo.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- There’s always blood for maternal health at UTH – MoH - 20 Dec 2019
- We’ll use jobs to win in 2021 – Musukwa - 20 Dec 2019
- Dismissing Mukula report as fake news disheartening – EIA - 19 Dec 2019
- Expect more protests, people are angry – UPND - 19 Dec 2019
- Blood is in short supply, people are dying – UTH doctor - 18 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- Kapwepwe fired for restructuring ZNBC without ministry approval (6,109 views)
- Trump: impeached but remains in office. Here is why (5,668 views)
- How processed Mukula comes back to Zambia (2,024 views)
- CEC ready to tap into SAPP for alternative power if Zesco BSA reaches stalemate (1,850 view)
- There's no reason to oust Foote, govt must end corruption - Kambwili (1,643 view)
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Allowing owing students to write exams creates problems - Mushimba
- It’s not all Zambian Mukula that China imports from Zambia - Wina
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Chiluba’s corruption child’s play compared to PF – HH20 Dec 2019
-
Lungu finally fires Kaizer, appoints Zimba20 Dec 2019
-
Parley approves 2020 budget, as Ng’andu reiterates stoppage in external debt contraction20 Dec 2019
-
There’s always blood for maternal health at UTH – MoH20 Dec 2019
-
4 accused of theft from woman’s vehicle plead not guilty20 Dec 2019
-
We’ll use jobs to win in 2021 – Musukwa20 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article