Weak fight against corruption threatening aid – NGOCC

- Local
-
by Natasha Sakala on 1 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 1 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 31 Dec 2019by Julia Malunga on 31 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 26 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 25 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 30 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 1 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 31 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 30 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 29 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sunday Chilufya Chanda on 31 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 29 Dec 2019by Dr Pamela Towela Sambo and Dr O’Brien Kaaba on 29 Dec 2019by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 28 Dec 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Weak fight against corruption threatening aid – NGOCCBy Natasha Sakala on 1 Jan 2020
Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says it will engage both the ruling and opposition political parties in 2020 to resolve the impasse on the Constitution making process.
And the organization has bemoaned the reluctance by relevant investigative bodies to bring to book those named in questionable financial transactions, saying this has the potential to create a negative perception of the country.
Speaking during an end of year briefing, Tuesday, NGOCC board chairperson Mary Mulenga appealed to government to adopt the report of the Parliamentary Committee on the Constitution Amendment Bill No 10 of 2019.
“With regards Constitution Bill 10, it was our submission to the Parliamentary committee that the Bill contains some progressive and a number of retrogressive provisions. We are, therefore, happy that the Parliamentary Committee agreed with our position on a number of clauses that we submitted which are articulated in the Committee’s Report. Going forward, we would like to appeal to the Government to consider adopting the report of the Parliamentary Committee especially on the aspect of subjecting this important Constitution reform process to more broad-based consultation. In this regard, NGOCC will in 2020, engage both the ruling party and opposition political parties to find resolve to the impasse on the Constitution making process,” she said.
And Mulenga said the negative perception being created about Zambia the potential to jeopardize external development support.
“In addition, we have not witnessed any public efforts by relevant investigative bodies to follow up, adequately investigate and recommend for prosecution those named as having been involved in questionable financial transactions and corruption as per the Financial Intelligence Report of 2019. This status quo has the tendency to render the country to be viewed negatively by the outside world and has the potential to jeopardize external development support. In this regard, we have in mind donor financing towards HIV and AIDS and other basic health programs, Social Cash Transfer, community focused interventions on women’s empowerment and promotion of girls’ access to education, among many others. NGOCC wishes to contend that justice dispensation must be obeyed in all respects without any selectivity and without regard to the type of matter upon which the courts have adjudicated on or needs to preside over,” she said.
Meanwhile, the organization expressed concern at the increasing number of gender based violence cases in the country.
“The increased cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) every year, is of great concern to the women’s movement in Zambia. Going by the 2019 statistics, it is clear that this scourge is on the upswing and still carrying a female face due to the continued marginalization and vulnerability of many women and girls. This can be illustrated through statistics which indicate that from a total of 773 child defilement cases recorded in the third quarter of 2019, 770 cases or 99.6% were against girls while only 3 cases or 0.4% were against boys. NGOCC was also actively engaged on matters of ending Child Marriage (mostly negatively impacting on girl children) which have remained high in the country at 31%. We note that mostly girls have been at the receiving end of this societal negative practice and hence driving the female faced poverty cycle,” said Mulenga.
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Weak fight against corruption threatening aid – NGOCC - 1 Jan 2020
- I’ve never been fired before, it’s a new feeling – Kasolo - 31 Dec 2019
- AfDB lifts sanctions against Zambia - 30 Dec 2019
- Lungu fires Chanda Kasolo for saying “salary cuts are voluntary” - 30 Dec 2019
- Zambia not food secure, says JCTR - 27 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- C/belt police nab jerabo leader for brandishing guns (3,245 views)
- I’ve never been fired before, it's a new feeling - Kasolo (2,948 views)
- Archbishop Mpundu has joined a wrong battle, we’ll deal with him like an opponent – Tutwa (2,560 views)
- HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo (2,358 views)
- Govt claims it is unaware of Foote’s recall (2,192 views)
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728293031
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Weak fight against corruption threatening aid – NGOCC1 Jan 2020
-
Corruption must be treated as a crime against humanity1 Jan 2020
-
Zambia completely broke, men are even scared to marry – HH31 Dec 2019
-
Changala maintains call for early polls, says PF govt is seriously dangerous31 Dec 2019
-
Mujajati hopes U.S. govt’s donor support won’t diminish amidst diplomatic row31 Dec 2019
-
PF has killed law enforcement wings for corruption to thrive – Mukuni31 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article