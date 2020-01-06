I can’t reconcile with PF, and even if they got me they can’t win 2021 – Kambwili

- Local
-
by Natasha Sakala on 6 Jan 2020by Mukosha Funga on 6 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube in Chipata on 6 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 6 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Natasha Sakala on 6 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 3 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 2 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 2 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Tenson Mkhala on 2 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 6 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 5 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 2 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 1 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Rueben Lifuka on 5 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020by Sunday Chilufya Chanda on 31 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 29 Dec 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
I can’t reconcile with PF, and even if they got me they can’t win 2021 – KambwiliBy Mukosha Funga on 6 Jan 2020
I can’t reconcile with the PF and if their strategy is to squeeze my business until I surrender and rejoin them, they are wasting time because it will never work, says NDC president Chishimba Kambwili.
And Kambwili says even if the PF got him back, the ruling party would still stand no chance of winning the 2021 general elections because his membership cannot make the party formidable.
The former chief government spokesperson was reacting to a story published in The Mast newspaper, Sunday, in which Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) was quoted saying PF was contemplating a roundtable meeting with Kambwili with a view to getting him bak to the ruling party.
The newspaper further reported that in reaction to GBM’s assignment of getting him back, Kambwili said “we will cross the bridge when we get there”
Asked by News Diggers to clarify his statement, and if he had developed the willingness to rejoin PF, the NDC leader said he was misunderstood, and his position against the ruling party had not changed.
He stressed that PF could not become formidable by the joining in of new members but by doing the right things.
“You know how I’ve been treated by PF, I’ve been treated very badly. I am in court all the time, they have destroyed my businesses, how can you reconcile with such people, that have destroyed your business completely, they are taking you to court for unreasonable charges, how do you reconcile with such people? Because I have said and I want to say it again, you see, he who comes to equity must come with clean hands. You are saying you want to reconcile with somebody but you continue doing atrocities against him, how do you reconcile with such people? Because for me, if squeezing me is the way for taking me to PF, it will never happen. I have suffered for too long, I have endured and I am now used. People cannot use squeezing other people out of business, taking them to court, as a way for them to go and surrender and say ‘I want to go to PF because na chula (I have suffered)’, I am not that type of a person. So it is difficult to reconcile with people that are fixing you, it is very difficult,” Kambwili lamented.
“And by the way, PF doesn’t only need old members to come back to the PF and that’s when they will be formidable. PF will only be formidable if they start doing the right thing, there have to be a lot of fundamental changes in PF in order for them to be attractive, it is not about asking Chishimba Kambwili to join, it is the fundamentals, how are they looking after the people? Surely, yesterday I went to buy electricity, for K1,000, I used to get 896 units but yesterday, for K1,000, I got four hundred and seventy something, where are we going? Those are issues that need to change in order for the people to appreciate PF. It can’t be business as usual and you say ‘we are planning to bring Chishimba Kambwili’, even if you bring Chishimba Kambwili, without changing the fundamentals, without properly looking after the people, you stand no chance. So in a nutshell, I have never been approached by PF and I am still the president of the National Democratic Congress, and I will continue as such, this is what I have said consistently.”
Kambwili charged that the PF was sponsoring the propaganda that he was rejoining the ruling party in order to destabilise the NDC.
“How many times have you heard about those stories? And why should the one from GBM should be special? We have been hearing stories that PF wants Kambwili back for the past two years, have I been to PF? Have I gone to PF? So I am not going to be wasting time to be answering to propaganda because those people what they want to do is to send confusion in the NDC camp but they will not destroy NDC and the best they can do is to stop that propaganda because it will not help them. We have heard these propaganda rumours, if someone wants to join another political party, then they go on a podium and say ‘I have resigned and I have joined’. Why should somebody else speak on their behalf? If I were to join PF, it’s me to announce that I am joining PF. I am not PF and I am not joining PF. If they are discussing on their own there, wanting to reconcile with me, what does that have to do with me? They have not discussed with me, nobody has approached me,” he said.
“So it is just propaganda, don’t even pay attention to it. If GBM wants me, why should he go to the press to begin with? He knows where I live, he knows my phone number, why should I hear it from the newspaper that they want me? You can even see that it is just propaganda. Have you ever seen reconciliation where you go to the newspaper and say ‘I want to reconcile with you’, when you know the person? Go and speak to the person. Immediately you hear people going to the newspaper, it is just propaganda, wanting to create an impression that is not there. In short, it is just propaganda and a rumour that must not be taken seriously, it must be discarded with the contempt which it deserves.”
Asked what he meant by saying “We will cross the bridge when we get there”, Kambwili said newspaper article did not correctly represent his position.
“I am shocked about that statement because when he (the reporter) asked me, ‘if PF approached you today that they want you to return to PF [would you go?]’, I said look, that’s a story for another day and we will cross the bridge when we get there because you know my answer. I have been dealing with you people and you know my stance on that issue’. Then he just goes and writes that, you know, reporters sometimes would want to bring in an issue so that it can prolong, you talk about it today, you talk about it again tomorrow and I am not interested in such things, I am busy mobilising my party. And like I said, nobody has approached me from PF that they want me and even if they approached me, it is up to me [to decide]. But I have not been approached, I have no intensions, so it is just propaganda,”said Kambwili.
About Mukosha Funga
Mukosha is interested in good governance and anti-corruption reporting.
Email: mukosha@diggers.news
Related ItemsHeadlines
- I can’t reconcile with PF, and even if they got me they can’t win 2021 – Kambwili - 6 Jan 2020
- Corruption brought us here, cutting salaries won’t help – Musa - 30 Dec 2019
- Lungu hints on 4th term: “I’ll still be around for the 2026 elections” - 23 Dec 2019
- American govt demands mutual respect as it defends Ambassador Foote - 22 Dec 2019
- Kapwepwe fired for restructuring ZNBC without ministry approval - 19 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- Incompetent leaders govern with iron fists (3,051 views)
- Foote challenges Lungu's govt leaders to disclose their sources of income (2,101 views)
- Corruption must be treated as a crime against humanity (986 views)
- We insist, PF needs a Mwanawasa to emerge from within (962 views)
- I would rather attend all-white party than gay meeting - Lubinda (840 views)
- There’s need to review top govt officials’ exorbitant salary packages – Chibamba
- I can’t reconcile with PF, and even if they got me they can’t win 2021 – Kambwili
- Court can’t force us to accept Mumba as MMD president – Nakacinda
- Zambia’s population has outgrown Zesco power generation capacity – Mundende
- Ministers who don’t want to be remembered for killing Zambia’s economy must resign now – Kalaba
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
There’s need to review top govt officials’ exorbitant salary packages – Chibamba6 Jan 2020
-
Court can’t force us to accept Mumba as MMD president – Nakacinda6 Jan 2020
-
Zambia’s population has outgrown Zesco power generation capacity – Mundende6 Jan 2020
-
Ministers who don’t want to be remembered for killing Zambia’s economy must resign now – Kalaba6 Jan 2020
-
ZACCI calls for competition in cement industry to lower prices6 Jan 2020
-
We insist, PF needs a Mwanawasa to emerge from within6 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article