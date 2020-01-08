Salary delays regrettable, but UNZALARU must exercise patience – Govt

- Local
-
by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 8 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 8 Jan 2020by Golden Simukale in Livingstone on 8 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 8 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 7 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 6 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 3 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 8 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 7 Jan 2020by Tenson Mkhala on 2 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 6 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 5 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 2 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 1 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020by Rueben Lifuka on 5 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Salary delays regrettable, but UNZALARU must exercise patience – GovtBy Ulande Nkomesha on 8 Jan 2020
Ministry of Higher Education Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame says government regrets the delay in the processing of funding to public universities, but has urged the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) to exercise patience whenever there is a delay in the processing of grants.
Monday, UNZA lecturers staged a protest against their delayed salaries and denounced President Edgar Lungu, saying if an election was called, only those eating with the people in government and “idiots” would vote for the Patriotic Front.
The lecturers who used strong language against the university management further vowed to stop work on the 6th of every month if salaries for the previous month are not settled.
Reacting to the development, Siame explained that there was a delay by the Ministry of Finance to release funds, a situation which affected the scheduled remittance of grants to public universities by the line ministry.
“The delay as you know was caused by the funding, there was a delay in the funding but that has been solved and they have been funded, so they will be paid soon. It was sorted out today (yesterday). I don’t know if they have been paid our role is not to pay them, our role is to give them the money so when Ministry of Finance releases, then we release. So we are releasing the money to UNZA, I am sure they will do the processing. As you know there is paperwork to be done, it is not like when the money comes you pay them. So I am sure within today (Tuesday) or tomorrow (Wednesday) I am sure they should be able to process. I think our role is to ensure that we try to get funding to universities on time. I think that is what we are going to aim for,” Siame said.
She however urged UNZALARU to exercise patience when dealing with government funding.
“I think they just needed to be a bit patient and understand the situation, the situation is not that the money would not come it was just that it was delayed. So there was a delay from the Ministry of Finance. Ministry of Finance has funded us and we are also now funding the universities; that is all I can say. We don’t pay the salaries, I can’t say I am paying the university the salaries. We fund according to the grants. I think you should get to understand the way it works then you will get to understand better because otherwise you will just say ‘money has been held somewhere’ while it is not, it is being transmitted maybe from one bank account to another,” she said.
Siame pointed out that UNZA was not the only institution that received the funding late.
“When the bank releases the money to Ministry of Higher Education we then release to all the universities, it is not just UNZA by the way all the seven public universities. Government has funded all the seven public universities. So they are seven in total. All the seven universities have been funded and the delay was regrettable, that is all I can say. It is regrettable that there was a delay but now that the funds have been released by Finance I am sure that University of Zambia will also go ahead and implement accordingly,” said Siame.
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related ItemsHeadlines
- Salary delays regrettable, but UNZALARU must exercise patience – Govt - 8 Jan 2020
- Bill 10 won’t be withdrawn despite mounting criticism, vows Tutwa - 7 Jan 2020
- CSO-SUN tips ZNS to focus on crop diversification in land cultivation scheme - 7 Jan 2020
- 200% power tariff hike meant to fund PF’s 2021 campaign – Milupi - 2 Jan 2020
- Mujajati hopes U.S. govt’s donor support won’t diminish amidst diplomatic row - 31 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- I can't reconcile with PF, and even if they got me they can't win 2021 - Kambwili (3,184 views)
- Lungu goes on 4-day holiday (3,098 views)
- Only idiots can vote for PF - UNZALARU (2,948 views)
- There’s need to review top govt officials’ exorbitant salary packages - Chibamba (2,109 views)
- Mundende calls Prime TV report "fake news", claims govt doesn't interfere in Zesco (1,601 view)
- Don’t believe misconceptions that Bill 10 has been amended – LAZ
- Salary delays regrettable, but UNZALARU must exercise patience – Govt
- Justice Mulife bemoans deplorable state of Livingstone High Court building
- Supreme Court throws out Stanchart’s application to appeal ex-employee’s constructive dismissal case
- Lusaka prisons are too congested – Simasiku
- Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero
- What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda
- Leave insults in 2019, Lungu tells opposition
- Foote challenges Lungu's govt leaders to disclose their sources of income
- I would rather attend all-white party than gay meeting - Lubinda
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Don’t believe misconceptions that Bill 10 has been amended – LAZ8 Jan 2020
-
Justice Mulife bemoans deplorable state of Livingstone High Court building8 Jan 2020
-
Supreme Court throws out Stanchart’s application to appeal ex-employee’s constructive dismissal case8 Jan 2020
-
Lusaka prisons are too congested – Simasiku8 Jan 2020
-
We don’t want to respond to Archbishop Mpundu, he’s a UPND sympathiser, alleges Mwila7 Jan 2020
-
Mundende calls Prime TV report “fake news”, claims govt doesn’t interfere in Zesco7 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article