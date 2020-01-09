Current leaders won’t deliver much this year, they’re pre-occupied with winning in 2021 – Nzamane

- Local
-
by Natasha Sakala on 9 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 9 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 9 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 9 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 7 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 6 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 3 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 9 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 9 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 8 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 7 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 9 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 6 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 5 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 2 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020by Rueben Lifuka on 5 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
Current leaders won’t deliver much this year, they’re pre-occupied with winning in 2021 – NzamaneBy Sipilisiwe Ncube on 9 Jan 2020
Senior Chief Nzamane of the Ngoni people in Eastern Province says there is a possibility that the current political leadership will not deliver much this year because they will be pre-occupied with securing a new mandate ahead of next year’s general election.
And the traditional leader says Zambia is currently in economic mess, leading to some uprising.
Meanwhile, chief Nzamane has attributed the high cases of child pregnancies in Eastern Province to poor governance in managing poverty.
In an interview, chief Nzamane feared that government leaders would not deliver much development this year because they would be preoccupied with campaigns for the coming general elections.
He, however, commended government for the road infrastructure development in the region so far, but appealed for the same efforts to be made in the health and education sectors.
“It will be difficult because everybody else is looking at ushering in new leaders by 2021, so, 2020 will be a busy year. Politicians will be putting their houses in order to try and contest. Even the current political leadership…will be preoccupied with trying to put their house in order. So, they won’t do much. It will be another tough year,” chief Nzamane said.
The traditional leader said there had been more accessibility in his chiefdom due to the improved road infrastructure, but condemned the non-completion of some schools that were still under construction for years.
“We have one or two schools around here, which were started some five to 10 years ago and are still not completed! Yes, the roads have been done and I think we should give respect where it is due. We have some of the feeder roads that have been worked on, meaning that there is accessibility in the chiefdom. But the major projects, such as schools and health facilities, there is very little that has been done. And some have remained unfinished,” chief Nzamane lamented.
And he observed that cases of child pregnancies had skyrocketed in his chiefdom, a development he attributed to high poverty.
“Yes, (Eastern Province) is on the higher side, but you know the causes of this: it’s the governance itself. If there is poverty in the country, the girls will go in the streets to try and get some money from the men that have the money. Once we work on the governance system, all these things will subdue. But the girls must be responsible as well as the boys. We try to educate our people that families must look after their children. But it’s difficult, you can’t put a leech so that the girls don’t go out in the night, otherwise, we will be conflicting with the human rights,” chief Nzamane said.
Meanwhile, the traditional leader said there had not been any distribution of food relief to his subjects so far, adding that the 12 kilogramme bags of mealie-meal previously distributed were inadequate for starving families.
“Do we have relief food anywhere here? Even the relief food that has been given before, I was seeing those 12kg packages, for how long will they go? For a family of six? It’s just two meals. Even now, I doubt if there is any relief food here,” said chief Nzamane.
“So, 2019 was very difficult for people here. Economically, the country has gone in a shambles! There is a lack of food. Even the civil servants themselves felt it and this is why you can see a lot of some uprisings. In terms of agriculture, the weather pattern is changing, there is global warming. I think we must blame ourselves because we have been cutting down all the trees and the formation of rains can’t come without these trees. The rain pattern has changed so much. We used to have rains in about late December and we don’t know for how long it is going to last. We hope it keeps on raining up to about April this year, I hope we are going to have better yields. But if it stops along the way, even what we have planted won’t get us anywhere. We won’t haven’t harvest anything.”
About Sipilisiwe Ncube
Sipilisiwe Ncube has a background in radio news.
Email: sipilisiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Current leaders won’t deliver much this year, they’re pre-occupied with winning in 2021 – Nzamane - 9 Jan 2020
- PF steps up scrutiny of social media groups to clamp down “abuse” - 9 Jan 2020
- UNZALARU must issue public apology, demands Mushimba - 9 Jan 2020
- Govt moves to deregister UNZALARU over ‘idiots’ remark - 9 Jan 2020
- Don’t believe misconceptions that Bill 10 has been amended – LAZ - 8 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- We'll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory - Kampyongo (5,883 views)
- Only idiots can vote for PF - UNZALARU (2,393 views)
- Keep your salaries, but reduce stealing by at least 20% che (2,074 views)
- Sinda Police rescue suspected wizard from mob justice at graveyard (1,920 view)
- Mundende calls Prime TV report "fake news", claims govt doesn't interfere in Zesco (1,580 view)
- Fuel price, power tariff hike will increase poverty – CUTS
- Kaunda is new Zanaco coach
- Chiteme and I were invited, not summoned by PF disciplinary committee – Lusambo
- Current leaders won’t deliver much this year, they’re pre-occupied with winning in 2021 – Nzamane
- Zesco’s non-renewal of BSA with CEC could hit mining productivity, warns Chamber
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Fuel price, power tariff hike will increase poverty – CUTS9 Jan 2020
- 9 Jan 2020
-
Chiteme and I were invited, not summoned by PF disciplinary committee – Lusambo9 Jan 2020
-
Current leaders won’t deliver much this year, they’re pre-occupied with winning in 2021 – Nzamane9 Jan 2020
-
Zesco’s non-renewal of BSA with CEC could hit mining productivity, warns Chamber9 Jan 2020
-
PF steps up scrutiny of social media groups to clamp down “abuse”9 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article