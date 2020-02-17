Bowman dangles $100, 000 for teachers’ loans in Kabushi

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Bowman dangles $100, 000 for teachers’ loans in KabushiBy Daniel Chansa on 17 Feb 2020
Kabushi PF Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has promised to set up a US$100, 000 revolving fund for Kabushi constituency teachers, saying they need to stop getting “embarrassing” loans from Bayport and FINCA.
And Lusambo has directed the Ndola District Education Board Secretary to distribute the PF manifesto to all teachers in his constituency.
Lusambo told 793 teachers in Kabushi constituency that all teachers belong to the PF because it is the government in power.
He said this when he addressed teachers from Kabushi constituency at Masala Secondary School on Saturday.
Lusambo then told teachers that he would create a revolving fund so that they stop getting “embarrassing loans” from Bayport and FINCA.
“We will create a revolving fund for Kabushi constituency for teachers, not you going to FINCA and get loans that are embarrassing us as Kabushi. Our teachers should not be embarrassed over loans. Even if mosquitos come and make noise, just tell them that get out. I don’t know the embarrassment I hear from Bayport and FINCA,” Lusambo said.
And Lusambo said all teachers were PF members by default.
“Be non partisan, for all of you, you are PF members because you are loyal to the government of the day. Read the PF manifesto, so DEBS can you distribute the PF manifesto to all the teachers. If you start saying that Edgar has failed, look at yourselves. It is not the President to implement the education,” Lusambo said.
“So if someone is talking about the President, you the teachers should be the first to be upset, because it is you they are embarrassing. So if anyone is talking about Edgar Lungu, be the first to defend and speak especially in the education sector.”
He said Zambia needed an educated population.
“Zambia has a small economy which can grow if we have good graduates joining in the private sector. We don’t have any industry, but small businesses. If we have big business, it’s a fueling station so we want our people to be educated. Let me not concentrate on other issues but education. We need an educated [population]. You can be helped if you have a minimum education. We want to interact with our teachers, we respect the teachers so much. When you come to schools, we don’t just learn to read and write, but even manners are taught in schools,” Lusambo said.
Lusambo insisted that the teaching profession was an important one.
“The sector of education is very critical for the nation. When going for work, know that you are civil servants. The teaching profession is very important. Once upon a time, I was putting on overalls written die hard and I was so proud to wear that. So we need to be proud with what we are doing,” said Lusambo.
“I want to see the teachers that are patriotic. If we have patriotic teachers, then our dream as Kabushi to see our graduates from UNZA, CBU and other universities will be achieved. We need to know what we are doing. Your salary is secondary; your key issue is to teach our children. The culture towards work should be promoted also. Teachers should lead by example. Teachers should be very dedicated to work. We are happy with the results so far, but double the efforts. We don’t want to see our learners in bars,” said Lusambo.
Related Items
-
Trending
- Enjoy the sweet, but remember Guy Scott who sweated for it (8,131 views)
- Criminals gas 33 in Chipata (8,062 views)
- The real mad people will be known in 2021, Kambwili tells Lungu (3,366 views)
- No gassing suspect has turned into a cat – Kampyongo (2,707 views)
- Lusaka in chaos after gassing, solders deployed to stop riots (2,047 views)
- Fire tenders can't fix Lusaka floods, we need heads that can think
- Enjoy the sweet, but remember Guy Scott who sweated for it
- Lusaka in chaos after gassing, solders deployed to stop riots
- How PF became a satanic and tribalist party in two weeks
- Kalusha and three others disqualified from contesting FAZ presidency
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «February 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site! wpDiscuz
Latest
- Petition duration doesn’t matter, what matters is being heard – Mwitwa
- UNZALARU’s concerns are real, they should be heard, says CCZ
- There’s no need for a state of emergency – Nevers
- Bowman dangles $100, 000 for teachers’ loans in Kabushi
- Dialogue fosters development – Wina
- Lungu wants Kambwili back in PF, claims GBM
- Zambia may not achieve Vision 2030 at the projected growth rates – ZTP
- Lusaka student gets 18 months for stealing laptop
- Kambwili applies for leave to challenge Magistrate Kaoma’s barring of Mweemba
- UPND, NDC seek to amend summons in Chilubi election case
- Kambwili retracts allegations against KCM liquidator
- Lusaka police nab 50 for disorderly conduct as mob justice claims 3
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
That’s were these sons and daughters of super natural powers miss it, they think that just because they are in power they own the people of Zambia that is poor thinking. Our leaders needs serious education, they are the most uneducated people in Zambia