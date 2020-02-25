Police nab 9 more gassing suspects

LUSAKA’s Lusakasa Primary School in Libala area was yesterday allegedly gassed by unknown people.

Meanwhile, Police have apprehended nine more suspects in connection with incidences of chemical spraying, bringing the total number of suspects connected to chemical spraying to 25.

In a statement, Monday, police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said one teacher and a pupil were taken to a medical facility for examination following a suspected gas attack at Lusakasa Primary School.

“Police received a report of suspected chemical spraying at Libala’s Lusakasa Primary School in Lusaka alleged to have happened between 08.00 and 09.00. It is alleged that a grade eight class was gassed by unknown persons and that one teacher and a pupil were taken to a medical facility for examination. It was also reported that after the pupils were told to knock-off by school authorities, some concerned parents after receiving the report of alleged gassing at the school took their children to the medical facility in Chilenje for examination bringing the number of those examined at the hospital to nine,” Katongo stated.

Andpolice apprehended nine more suspects in connection with incidences of chemical spraying being experienced in some parts of the country.

This brings the total number of suspects connected to chemical spraying to 25.

Meanwhile, Katongo stated that one male adult named, John Mwango, aged 40, of Chlongoshi Village in chief Kambwali’s chiefdom in Luapula Province died after being struck by lightning.

“In another development, a male adult of Nchelenge District in Luapula Province identified as John Mwango, aged 40, of Chilongoshi Village in chief Kambwali died after he was struck by lightning yesterday around 06.00. The body is at St Paul’s Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting burial,” stated Katongo.