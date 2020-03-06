Lungu’s parley address shouldn’t ignore govt’s own moral deficit – Msoni

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Lungu’s parley address shouldn’t ignore govt’s own moral deficit – MsoniBy Ulande Nkomesha on 6 Mar 2020
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu should start addressing the moral deficit in government as he addresses the nation on Values and Morals this Friday, says All People’s Congress (APC) party president Nason Msoni.
In an interview, Msoni charged that there was moral deficiency and failings among government leaders, which President Lungu ought to highlight in his forthcoming parliamentary address.
“Addressing morals and values by government in essence seriously contradicts the very position and conduct of political leaders, who are currently in government. If we are to preach about morals and values, let us start with addressing those of our colleagues who are in government; that should be the starting point. Without doubt, we have a serious moral deficit and moral failings among our leaders in government and that should be the starting point of address,” Msoni argued.
He, however, added that the Head of State should update the nation on the security situation, which had deteriorated in recent months following the sporadic outbreak of chemical spraying.
“Addressing morals and values is a waste of space at the moment as what is urgent is the question of lawlessness in the country, which undoubtedly has sniffed innocent lives through instant mob injustice. Addressing morals and values now is essentially shooting in the dark and a missed opportunity for the Head of State to reassert his authority. And, yes, morals and values are important, but the urgency for now is to address the nation on the question of lawlessness and the general insecurity in the country,” Msoni said.
He said President Lungu should use the platform to address the nation on security measures government had undertaken to combat heightened insecurity.
“The expectations of Zambians are that the Head of State should address them first on the question of insecurity in the nation before any other considerations. Zambians are still living in constant fear of gassing and the reported ritual killings. Fundamentally, that is the address Zambians are anxiously waiting for from their President. We encourage him to look beyond morals and values by addressing what is plainly important for Zambians right now in the country. A lot of families are still hurting and looking to government for answers and reassurance that government will ensure justice for victims of instant mob justice. Mob justice is a travesty of justice and the perpetrators must be brought to book,” urged Msoni.
“Gassing schools and hospitals, clearly, is a serious moral bankruptcy on the part of the perpetrators and we sincerely hope that the President will take full advantage of the parliamentary platform to address the nation on this matter. We are anxiously looking forward to the address so that matters of national concern can be put in their correct perspective.”
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Calls for Matibini’s resignation senseless – Makebi - 6 Mar 2020
- Lungu’s parley address shouldn’t ignore govt’s own moral deficit – Msoni - 6 Mar 2020
- ConCourt didn’t declare Lungu eligible for 2021, explains LAZ - 5 Mar 2020
- Lungu should address us on regular basis away from Parley, insists Andyford - 5 Mar 2020
- AfDB injects $1.5m in Zambia’s renewable energy sector - 5 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- ConCourt didn't declare Lungu eligible for 2021, explains LAZ (16,229 views)
- Lungu doesn't qualify, don't be lazy to read, Sangwa tells PF (8,556 views)
- My remarks about being ready to be HH's vice were taken out of context - CK (5,972 views)
- You should be the last person to complain about deteriorating decorum of the House, Speaker tells Mweetwa (3,740 views)
- Don't talk about HH, he's not involved in your failures, Mwaliteta tells PF (2,136 views)
- PF risks having no candidate if it insists on adopting Lungu in 2021 – CK
- Calls for Matibini’s resignation senseless – Makebi
- Cabinet ministers competing in corruption, says Kalaba
- I’m here to reinforce ties, promote human dignity, democracy, economic growth – US Envoy
- Lungu’s parley address shouldn’t ignore govt’s own moral deficit – Msoni
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- PF risks having no candidate if it insists on adopting Lungu in 2021 – CK
- Calls for Matibini’s resignation senseless – Makebi
- Cabinet ministers competing in corruption, says Kalaba
- I’m here to reinforce ties, promote human dignity, democracy, economic growth – US Envoy
- Lungu’s parley address shouldn’t ignore govt’s own moral deficit – Msoni
- PF doesn’t owe Lusaka Voice K383,000, Mwila tells court
- Govt halts plans to borrow $2bn for Chipata-Serenje railway project
- TAZARA’s revival awaits Tanzanian govt’s business case, says Kafwaya
- Businessman drags Lusaka DC to court for damages over loss of business
- Allow Parley to consider impeachment motion, Gary, CK tell court
- DP Luena aspirant faces 10yrs in jail for burning carport for wife’s alleged lover
- I didn’t receive $10,000 cut from botched fish deal, Munir Zulu tells court
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article