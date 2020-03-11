PF luring MPs to vote for Bill 10 – Nkombo

UPND Mazabuka Central member of parliament Garry Nkombo says the PF are delaying to present the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 in Parliament because they are struggling to get the needed numbers for it to pass.

And Alliance for Community Action (ACA) executive director Laura Miti says President Edgar Lungu should exercise sobriety in the constitution making process.

During his address to Parliament, Friday, President Lungu said those who will not participate in the Constitution making process should not blame those who will do it on their behalf.

However, Nkombo said President Lungu should pray hard to find weak souls in the opposition who will support Bill 10 because the ruling party is currently battling to get the needed numbers.

“If they think they have packaged this Constitution to the best interest of the Zambians, why are they [delaying] to bring it on the floor of the House? Why are they postponing it? Why are they frightened? Because they are busy trying to cut corners to lure people, coerce people and the representatives of the people are also on red alert. We are aware of maybe one or two that have fallen prey to the PF process but it doesn’t change much for us because we know that in our current state, we cannot award PF the numbers to do what they want to do,” Nkombo said.

He said President Lungu had been “consistently inconsistent” in the way he wished to see the constitution amendment process proceed.