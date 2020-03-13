Judiciary bars Sangwa from appearing before any Zambian court

THE Judiciary has barred Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa from appearing before any court in Zambia pending determination of its complaint against him to the Law Association of Zambia.

In a notice to all judges of the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court, Court of Appeal, High Court, Registrars and Magistrates today, Acting Registrar Prince Mwiinga announced that Sangwa would no longer be allowed to appear before any court.

This serves to inform all Hon Addressees that by direction of the Judiciary, Mr John Sangwa SC, an Advocate of the High Court, practicing under the firm of Simeza Sangwa and Associates will no longer be allowed to appear before any court in Zambia until further notice.

This action has been taken following a complaint of professional misconduct made by the Judiciary to the Law Association of Zambia against the said Mr John Sangwa SC.

Sangwa has in the last few weeks been insisting that President Edgar Lungu is ineligible to stand in 2021. He has also insisted that all ConCourt judges do not qualify to hold those positions.