Robbers steal money, T-bone, cellphones from Matebeto

Robbers steal money, T-bone, cellphones from MatebetoBy Mirriam Chabala on 19 Mar 2020
POLICE in Lusaka are investing a case of aggravated robbery which happened on Tuesday afternoon at a named restaurant in Thorn Park area’s Matebeto Market.
Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed this in a statement, Wednesday, saying a group of bandits from a minibus with a hidden plate number attacked the owner of the restaurant and got away with her cellphones, K1,780 cash and T-bone worth K180.
Some reports indicate that the suspected robbers were PF cadres who ransacked the restaurant on suspicion that the people who were dining there were supporters of the opposition UPND. But Katongo said police did not have any such details linking the assailants to any party.
“We received a report of Aggravated Robbery which occurred on 17th March, 2020 at 13:00 hours in which it was reported that a group of suspected bandits disembarked from a minibus with a hidden plate number and attacked the owner of a Restaurant at Matebeto Market in Thorn Park who is aged 56 years and also of Kanyama Compound. They got away with her Itel cellphones, cash amounting to K1,780 and T-bone for K180. They further attacked the four clients who were waiting to be served at the same restaurant and some had their properties such as phones and wallets grabbed,” Katongo stated.
“As police , we have not received any information suggesting that the crime was perpetrated by cadres from an alleged political party. Investigations have been instituted in the matter with a view of bringing to book perpetrators of the crime.”
Meanwhile, Katongo stated that Police in Samfya district of Luapula Province received a report of drowning in which two male adults drowned on Lake Bangweulu.
“Frederick Mwansa 33 and Noah Chola 38, both of Manokola Village Chief Kalasa Mukoso in Samfya District, drowned on Lake Bangweulu. It was reported that on Tuesday 17th March, 2020 between 06:00 hours and 13:00 hours, the duo were on a fishing spree when their canoe capsized due to strong wind and waves. Police working in collaboration with members of the public are still searching for the two bodies,” stated Katongo.
About Mirriam Chabala
Mirriam covers current affairs and writes in-depth feature articles on social issues.
Email: mirriam [at] diggers [dot] news
