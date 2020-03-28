Chitalu announces 6 more Covid-19 cases

Menu
Chitalu announces 6 more Covid-19 casesBy Ulande Nkomesha on 28 Mar 2020
HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia recorded six more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of laboratory confirmed cases to 28.
At a media briefing, the minister said three of the six are part of the cluster which traveled to Pakistan while the other three are their contacts.
More details later.
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
wpDiscuz
