Chitalu announces 6 more Covid-19 cases

By on 28 Mar 2020

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya flanked by Information and Broadcasting Service Minister Dora Siliya addresses journalists at his office in Lusaka on March 22, 2020 – Picture By Tenson Mkhala

HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia recorded six more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of laboratory confirmed cases to 28.

At a media briefing, the minister said three of the six are part of the cluster which traveled to Pakistan while the other three are their contacts.

More details later.




