Zambia’s COVID-19 cases jump to 35

Zambia’s COVID-19 cases jump to 35By Ulande Nkomesha on 30 Mar 2020
Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced six new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 35.
At a media briefing, the minister said all the new cases are linked to the Pakistan cluster.
More details later.
