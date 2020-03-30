Home / Local / Zambia’s COVID-19 cases jump to 35

Zambia’s COVID-19 cases jump to 35

By on 30 Mar 2020

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced six new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 35.

At a media briefing, the minister said all the new cases are linked to the Pakistan cluster.

More details later.




Ulande Nkomesha

About Ulande Nkomesha

Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.

Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news

View All Posts
Related Items

Comment on article

Comment on article:

  Subscribe  
Notify of

[search_popup]

Send this to a friend