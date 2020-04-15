7 die in fatal Easter accidents

- Local
7 die in fatal Easter accidentsBy Ulande Nkomesha on 15 Apr 2020
SEVEN people have died in fatal road accidents recorded during the Easter holiday.
In a statement, Police spokesperson Esther Katongo stated that 142 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide during the period under review, showing a noticeable reduction compared to last year.
“During the 2020 Easter Holiday, a total number of 142 road traffic accidents were recorded out of seven were Fatal in which seven persons were killed, 17 were serious road traffic accidents in which 24 persons were seriously injured, 35 were slight road traffic accidents in which 42 persons were slightly injured. In comparison with 2019 Easter Holiday, 212 road traffic accidents were recorded as compared to 142 road traffic accidents, which were recorded this Easter. The figures show a reduction by 70 road traffic accidents,” Katongo stated.
“Fifteen road traffic accidents were fatal in which 16 persons were killed in 2019 as compared to seven fatal road traffic accidents where seven persons were killed in 2020 Easter period. The records show a decrease by eight fatal road traffic accidents and nine persons killed.”
She stated that there was also a decline in the number of persons seriously injured in accidents this year.
“In the same vein, 33 persons were seriously injured in 27 serious road traffic accidents in 2019 as compared to 24 persons seriously injured in 17 serious road traffic accidents in 2020. The figures show a decrease in both persons seriously injured and serious road traffic accidents by nine and 10 respectively. 45 were slight road traffic accidents in which 54 persons were slightly injured in 2019 as compared to 35 slight road traffic accidents where 42 persons were slightly injured in the Easter period of 2020,” Katongo stated.
“The figures also show a reduction in persons slightly injured and slight road traffic accidents by 10 and 12 respectively. 125 damages only road traffic accidents were recorded in the Easter period of 2019 as compared to 83 recorded in 2020.The records show a reduction by 42 damages only road traffic accidents.”
She stated that Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents at 57, in which one death was recorded.
“Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents with 57 in which one death was recorded, Copperbelt had 31 accidents with two deaths, Central had 11 accidents with one death, Southern had 10 accidents with no death recorded, Eastern had seven accidents with no death, Western had 08 accidents with one death, North Western had six accidents with one death, Luapula Province had five accidents without any death, Muchinga had four accidents with one death while Northern Province had three accidents with no death recorded,” Katongo stated.
“The decrease in road traffic accidents and casualties in 2020 Easter period is attributed to a reduction in movements by the general public due to COVID-19 and also general compliance to road traffic rules and regulations by the motorists and other road users. A total amount of K691,800 was raised as admission of guilt fine in 2019 as compared to K249, 887.00 which was raised as admission of guilt fine in 2020. This shows a reduction of K441, 913.00 due to suspension of snap checkpoints due to COVID 19 pandemic.”
Meanwhile, the police spokesperson stated that 57 people were apprehended in Muchinga Province in a joint operation to enforce regulations of the Statutory Instrument number 22 of 2020.
“During the same period, 57 persons were apprehended in Muchinga Province in a joint operation to enforce regulations of the Statutory Instrument number 22 of 2020. The operation covered Chinsali, Chama, Mpika, Nambuluma, Shiwang’andu and Nakonde Districts. All offenders have been released after paying Admission of Guilty fine,” stated Katongo.
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
