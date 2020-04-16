COVID-19 cases now at 48 in Zambia

ZAMBIA has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 48.

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya announced at an update briefing yesterday that two of these cases are females aged 23 and 29 who are contacts to the latest COVID-19 case from Makeni, while the third case is a 26-year-old son of a diplomat who arrived from Poland on April 12.

He said all 16 people currently under their care were stable, adding that cumulatively they had now carried out 1,846 tests.

“In the last 24 hours, Zambia has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 out of the 150 tests conducted. Two cases both females aged 23 and 29 are contacts to the latest COVID-19case from Makeni. The third case is a 26-year-old young man who arrived from Poland on April 12, aboard Ethiopian Airlines. [He is] a son of a diplomat. All the three will be in our isolation facilities under the care of our specialist teams. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 48, including two deaths and 30 recoveries,” Dr Chilufya said.

“There are now 14 cases in Lusaka and two cases on the Copperbelt under our care. All the 16 are stable including our 74-year-old man who is now off oxygen support and is recuperating well. There were 28 passengers on the Ethiopian Airline that came in the country and you could tell just by that number that it was possible to ensure social distancing. And also other measures are being put in place on board to ensure that the risk of infection is minimised.”

Dr Chilufya also urged people to stay home, enhance hygiene and to mask up.

“COVID-19 maybe asymptomatic (showing no symptoms) in many cases that are positive. In that state, transmission is taking place from person to person. The only way to stop COVID-19 from entrenching in our communities is to stop the transmission from one person to the next. It’s also important to ephasize that while everyone is at risk, advanced aged is a high risk. Immuno compromise either because of HIV/AIDS and you are not on treatment or many other conditions that can cause suppression of the immunity and you are not managing the condition, predisposes you to bad outcomes when you are infected with Covid. Stay home, stay safe,” said Dr Chilufya, adding that some information on the activities in Kafue would be shared at today’s briefing.

And speaking at the same briefing, actor Mutale Monde who plays polygamist Shadreck Nguzu in the popular Zambezi Magic drama series Mpali also urged Zambians to adhere to the precautionary measures that had been put in place to prevent COVID-19.

“I have only come with a message to the whole world, what we are sitting on today is a time bomb that can eliminate mankind if we become so careless. To my fellow artists, we are in the most vulnerable group because wherever we go everyone wants to hug you, take pictures with you. But please lets do what is right. Its very simple, wash your hands with soap regularly, alternatively sanitize yourself regularly. Most of the surfaces that we are touching, the virus could be there. Lets maintain social distance atleast not less than a meter. It will save your life. Make sure that the food that we are eating is cooked nicely. Avoid touching your faces carelessly,” said Monde.