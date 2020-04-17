Linda’s foundation offers legal services to those who’ve been whipped by police

CHAPTER One Foundation is calling on individuals who may have been unlawfully assaulted by law enforcement authorities during the COVID-19 prevention activities to present their cases for assistance.

In a statement, Wednesday, Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde urged the law enforcement authorities to stop assaulting individuals who frequented nightclubs and bars saying any punishment given to such individuals should be proportionate and lawful.

She condemned Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for attacking the Human Rights Spokesperson for calling out the abuse of human rights as per their statutory mandate.

“Chapter One Foundation appreciates that during the Corona Virus 2019 (Covid-19) pandemics special measures need to be put in place to protect the health and safety of citizens. However, Chapter One Foundation does not believe that such measures extend to inflicting corporal punishment on citizens who do not abide by any lawful measure. We would like to reiterate our calls and the calls of many other organisations including the Law Association of Zambia and the Human Rights Commission calling for the law enforcement authorities to stop assaulting individuals who frequent nightclubs and bars or are otherwise found outside their homes at night during the pandemic,” read the statement.

“We believe that any punishment meted out to such individuals should be proportionate and lawful. It is regrettable that this abuse is being sanctioned by the Minister of Lusaka Province, Honourable Bowman Lusambo. We equally condemn his attacks on the spokesperson of the Human Rights Commission for simply calling out the abuse of human rights as per their statutory mandate. In line with its mandate to promote human rights, protect human rights defenders and to uphold the rule of law, Chapter One Foundation is calling on any individuals who may have been unlawfully assaulted by law enforcement authorities to present their cases to us for assistance. We may be contacted on the following email address and telephone number :Email: infodesk@cof.org.zm.Telephone: +260 953 725 510.We look forward to being of assistance.”

Kasonde commended the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja for advising police officers to desist from assaulting citizens.

“We however commend the Inspector-General of Police for urging law enforcement officials to desist from assaulting citizens however, what is required is decisive action that will definitively stop the abuse of citizens in this manner,” stated Kasonde.