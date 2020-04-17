Linda’s foundation offers legal services to those who’ve been whipped by police

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Linda’s foundation offers legal services to those who’ve been whipped by policeBy Julia Malunga on 17 Apr 2020
CHAPTER One Foundation is calling on individuals who may have been unlawfully assaulted by law enforcement authorities during the COVID-19 prevention activities to present their cases for assistance.
In a statement, Wednesday, Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde urged the law enforcement authorities to stop assaulting individuals who frequented nightclubs and bars saying any punishment given to such individuals should be proportionate and lawful.
She condemned Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for attacking the Human Rights Spokesperson for calling out the abuse of human rights as per their statutory mandate.
“Chapter One Foundation appreciates that during the Corona Virus 2019 (Covid-19) pandemics special measures need to be put in place to protect the health and safety of citizens. However, Chapter One Foundation does not believe that such measures extend to inflicting corporal punishment on citizens who do not abide by any lawful measure. We would like to reiterate our calls and the calls of many other organisations including the Law Association of Zambia and the Human Rights Commission calling for the law enforcement authorities to stop assaulting individuals who frequent nightclubs and bars or are otherwise found outside their homes at night during the pandemic,” read the statement.
“We believe that any punishment meted out to such individuals should be proportionate and lawful. It is regrettable that this abuse is being sanctioned by the Minister of Lusaka Province, Honourable Bowman Lusambo. We equally condemn his attacks on the spokesperson of the Human Rights Commission for simply calling out the abuse of human rights as per their statutory mandate. In line with its mandate to promote human rights, protect human rights defenders and to uphold the rule of law, Chapter One Foundation is calling on any individuals who may have been unlawfully assaulted by law enforcement authorities to present their cases to us for assistance. We may be contacted on the following email address and telephone number :Email: infodesk@cof.org.zm.Telephone: +260 953 725 510.We look forward to being of assistance.”
Kasonde commended the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja for advising police officers to desist from assaulting citizens.
“We however commend the Inspector-General of Police for urging law enforcement officials to desist from assaulting citizens however, what is required is decisive action that will definitively stop the abuse of citizens in this manner,” stated Kasonde.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- PF has no capacity to resolve debt crisis, there’s a leadership vacuum – Sangwa - 17 Apr 2020
- We’ll investigate possible human-animal transmission of COVID-19 – Luo - 17 Apr 2020
- Linda’s foundation offers legal services to those who’ve been whipped by police - 17 Apr 2020
- COVID-19 cases rise to 52 in Zambia - 17 Apr 2020
- Breaches like whipping citizens recipe for lawlessness – LAZ - 16 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- Zambia records 3 new cases of COVID-19 (11,240 views)
- COVID-19 cases rise to 52 in Zambia (9,307 views)
- Police detain Mopani CEO, block his attempt to leave Zambia (7,423 views)
- All those military tanks, only to be saved by a nurse! (5,629 views)
- COVID-19 cases now at 48 in Zambia (4,392 views)
- Zesco should cut tariffs to help industry thrive – ZAM
- UPND writes Lungu over Prime TV closure
- PF has no capacity to resolve debt crisis, there’s a leadership vacuum – Sangwa
- We’ll investigate possible human-animal transmission of COVID-19 – Luo
- Linda’s foundation offers legal services to those who’ve been whipped by police
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Zesco should cut tariffs to help industry thrive – ZAM
- UPND writes Lungu over Prime TV closure
- PF has no capacity to resolve debt crisis, there’s a leadership vacuum – Sangwa
- We’ll investigate possible human-animal transmission of COVID-19 – Luo
- Linda’s foundation offers legal services to those who’ve been whipped by police
- PF to distribute 1 million branded face masks to citizens
- COVID-19 cases rise to 52 in Zambia
- Why is PF rubbishing good advice from people who mean well?
- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Approach to COVID-19 in Africa
- ADVERT: No football? No problem! Win BIG with betPawa even when there’s no live sport
- CCPC warns citizens to be weary of false online, mobile banking agents
- Road accidents claim 414 in 2020 first quarter
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article