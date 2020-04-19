Govt closes Chilenje Hospital

GOVERNMENT, through the Ministry of Health, has indefinitely closed the Lusaka’s Chilenje First Level One Hospital for disinfection after two of its personnel tested positive to COVID-19.

No new patients and visitors are allowed until further notice, except maternity cases, according to a notice.

The two medical practitioners who have tested positive to COVID-19 had attended to the 19-year-old patient from Bauleni Compound who has since died.

According to Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya, the 19-year-old was rushed to the hospital as an attempted suicide case, before being swabbed and consequently found COVID-19 positive.