5 health workers test positive for COVID-19

5 health workers test positive for COVID-19By Zondiwe Mbewe on 21 Apr 2020
MINISTER of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya says five health workers from Levy Mwanawasa Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the countrywide total to 70.
At a briefing today, Dr Chilufya saluted health workers for risking their lives to take care of COVID-19 patients.
Dr Chilufya said this brings the total number of health workers with COVID-19 to eight.
He said health workers had since been re-trained on how to handle the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the minister said they are investigating a suspicious death that occurred at UTH yesterday involving a 52-year-old Choma resident who had known asthmatic conditions and fell ill last week.
He said the 52-year-old man was treated at a local health facility in Choma after a diagnosis of Malaria was made before being referred to UTH where he died.
Full story later.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
