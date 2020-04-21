5 health workers test positive for COVID-19

MINISTER of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya says five health workers from Levy Mwanawasa Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the countrywide total to 70.

At a briefing today, Dr Chilufya saluted health workers for risking their lives to take care of COVID-19 patients.

Dr Chilufya said this brings the total number of health workers with COVID-19 to eight.

He said health workers had since been re-trained on how to handle the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the minister said they are investigating a suspicious death that occurred at UTH yesterday involving a 52-year-old Choma resident who had known asthmatic conditions and fell ill last week.

He said the 52-year-old man was treated at a local health facility in Choma after a diagnosis of Malaria was made before being referred to UTH where he died.

Full story later.