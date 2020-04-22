TIZ appoints new executive director

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
TIZ appoints new executive directorBy Tenson Mkhala on 22 Apr 2020
TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) has appointed Maurice Nyambe as the new executive director effective April 6, 2020.
In a statement, Tuesday, TIZ president Reuben Lifuka said Nyambe, who takes over from Wesley Chibamba, is a social development practitioner with vast experience in the NGO sector in Zambia.
“TIZ wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Maurice Kalaluka Nyambe as the new executive director with effect from 6 April 2020. Mr Nyambe who takes over from Mr Wesley Chibamba is a social development
practitioner with vast experience in the NGO sector in Zambia. He is the holder of Master of science in applied development studies from the University of Reading, UK, a bachelor of social work from the University of Zambia and a certificate in foundations of social accountability monitoring from Rhodes University, South Africa. Nyambe has spent the last 15 years providing programmatic and capacity
building support to civil organisations in the areas of strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation, advocacy and policy engagement, social accountability active citizenship and community philanthropy
among others,” Lifuka said.
Lifuka stated that TIZ was confident that Nyambe would be a valuable addition to the mission of being a leading anti-corruption crusader contributing to the development of a Zambian society anchored on a
culture of integrity, transparency and accountability through the promotion of good governance and zero tolerance to corruption.
Prior to his appointment, Nyambe served as deputy chief executive officer at the Zambian Governance Foundation and has previously worked at MS Zambia, Action Aid Zambia and World Vision Zambia, among others.
Meanwhile, Lifuka thanked Chibamba for 10 years of service and for his enormous contribution to the anti-corruption crusade.
He said TIZ would continue to treasur his contributions to its many programs over the years.
About Tenson Mkhala
Tenson Mkhala is our resident photo journalist.
Email: tenson [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- GCF grants Zambia $2.1m for climate resilience - 22 Apr 2020
- TIZ appoints new executive director - 22 Apr 2020
- Cops nab 24 after social distancing enforcement sparks riot in Solwezi - 20 Apr 2020
- Govt closes Chilenje Hospital - 19 Apr 2020
- UPND writes Lungu over Prime TV closure - 17 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- Police summon Bester over slapping incident (22,919 views)
- I take instructions from Lungu, I don’t report to Kampyongo - Bowman (13,542 views)
- 5 health workers test positive for COVID-19 (11,999 views)
- Former finance ministers’ letter to Lungu nonsensical – Chikwanda (11,050 views)
- There's a new world super-villain (COVID-19), it's time for nuclear disarmament (5,410 views)
- Police summon Bester over slapping incident
- Coronavirus claims 19 year old, as Zambia records 4 new cases
- I don’t have to represent UPND in parliament but my people - Mulowa
- I take instructions from Lungu, I don’t report to Kampyongo - Bowman
- Former finance ministers’ letter to Lungu nonsensical – Chikwanda
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- PSZ demands apology from Chilufya over “lunatics” remarks
- Governance has collapsed under Lungu, says Kaingu
- Lusambo’s conduct political asphyxiating mischief, pantomime – Mpombo
- Give citizens incentive to cushion COVID-19 effects, Kasune urges govt
- COVID-19 testing rate worrying – Kambwili
- Excessive reliance on maize threatens food security – Mundubile
- Sumaili scoffs freemasons’ donation: It’s difficult to work with people who have secrets
- Zesco maintains 12 hour load shedding schedule
- Take fish farming seriously, Lungu urges Zambians
- We’re not trading Mopani with Chinese debt relief – Ng’andu
- GCF grants Zambia $2.1m for climate resilience
- Cops nab Lsk man, 32, for killing girlfriend, 16
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article