TIZ appoints new executive director

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) has appointed Maurice Nyambe as the new executive director effective April 6, 2020.

In a statement, Tuesday, TIZ president Reuben Lifuka said Nyambe, who takes over from Wesley Chibamba, is a social development practitioner with vast experience in the NGO sector in Zambia.

“TIZ wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Maurice Kalaluka Nyambe as the new executive director with effect from 6 April 2020. Mr Nyambe who takes over from Mr Wesley Chibamba is a social development

practitioner with vast experience in the NGO sector in Zambia. He is the holder of Master of science in applied development studies from the University of Reading, UK, a bachelor of social work from the University of Zambia and a certificate in foundations of social accountability monitoring from Rhodes University, South Africa. Nyambe has spent the last 15 years providing programmatic and capacity

building support to civil organisations in the areas of strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation, advocacy and policy engagement, social accountability active citizenship and community philanthropy

among others,” Lifuka said.

Lifuka stated that TIZ was confident that Nyambe would be a valuable addition to the mission of being a leading anti-corruption crusader contributing to the development of a Zambian society anchored on a

culture of integrity, transparency and accountability through the promotion of good governance and zero tolerance to corruption.

Prior to his appointment, Nyambe served as deputy chief executive officer at the Zambian Governance Foundation and has previously worked at MS Zambia, Action Aid Zambia and World Vision Zambia, among others.

Meanwhile, Lifuka thanked Chibamba for 10 years of service and for his enormous contribution to the anti-corruption crusade.

He said TIZ would continue to treasur his contributions to its many programs over the years.