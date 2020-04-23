PF suspends its N/Western chair over corruption allegations

Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has with immediate effect suspended Provincial Chairperson for North Western, Jack Kungo, for corruption allegations committed at Kansenseli Mine in Mwinilunga District.

Sources have told News Diggers that the suspended official allegedly colluded with the recently recalled Police Commissioner in the province to conduct suspected illegal mining activities, a move which has irked President Edgar Lungu.

And the PF in Northern Province has indefinitely suspended its women’s provincial information secretary Mable Ngosa and recommended her for expulsion from the party.

Meanwhile the party has lifted the suspension of its two security sub-committee members Matthews Mwamba and Erick Nsofu who were recently suspended from the party.

In a statement, Mwila stated that Kungo’s suspension was meant to pave way for smooth investigations into his allegations.

“Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila has announced the suspension from all party activities Hon Jack Kungo – Patriotic Front North-western Province Chairperson. The suspension is with immediate effect in order to facilitate investigations at Kansenseli Mine- Mwinilunga District North-western Province. Patriotic Front Chairperson for Legal affairs Hon. Brian Mundibile will on Saturday 25th April 2020 be leading a delegation of Senior party officials comprising: Hon.Nicksom Chilangwa MP; Hon Syacheye Madyenkunku; Hon Mulenga Chewe Kampamba; Hon Andrew Lubusha; and Mr Alick Tembo,” read the statement.

“As you are no doubt aware, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu- The President of Patriotic Front -who is also our Head of state, has vowed to uproot corruption in the party and government and will not shield anyone found wanting by the law. This suspension will be reviewed subject to the outcome of investigations by the relevant authorities.”

In another development, Northern Provincial chairperson Lazarous Bwalya has indefinitely suspended Ngosa for allegedly going round public institutions and intimidating staff telling them that she would have then fired if they did not meet her demands.

“It has been established that you, Mable Ngosa being a PF official went to Mbala School of Nursing where you intimidated the staff members and boasted that you were connected to the President and cabinet ministers respectively, bringing the name of the President and the Party into disrepute. It is also established that you, Mable Ngosa being a PF official has been going round government institutions in Kasama such as Police Service, Road Development Agency, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health insulting and intimidating staff in order to have them serve you,” Bwalya stated in a suspension letter to Ngosa.

Bwalya has since asked Ngosa to surrender all the party materials in her custody and advised her to appeal the decision within 14 days.

“You have therefore been found guilty of acting in the manner that is likely to bring the name of the President and the Party into ridicule, contempt or disrepute. Therefore, I have no option but to suspend you Indefinitely and further recommend for your expulsion from the Party. During your suspension you are not supposed to carry out any party functions and you are directed to hand over all party property in your custody. However, I wish to advise you that you can appeal to the Central Committee of the Patriotic Front Party within 14 days upon receipt of this letter,” he stated.

Bwalya also lifted the suspension of Mwamba and Nsofu who were suspended from the party for insulting State House security at Kasama Lodge when President Lungu toured the province.