COVID-19 cases hit 84, as Lungu reopens churches

By on 24 Apr 2020

President Edgar Lungu address the nation on COVID-19

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has announced that Zambia recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, four of which are health workers.

President Lungu has, however, decided to reopen churches with a condition that they adhere to prevention measures like social distancing and wearing of masks.

President Lungu has also reopened barbershops and salons while allowing golfing activities.

Meanwhile, during his address today, the Head of State said food security would be the biggest problem post COVID-19.

He has since directed chain stores to source all agricultural products from local farmers.

Full story later.

Ulande Nkomesha

About Ulande Nkomesha

Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.

Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news

