PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he admires First Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s fight for freedom and independence of all African nations.

Speaking when he presented a 96th birthday cake to Dr Kaunda at his residence in Lusaka’s State Lodge area, Tuesday, President Lungu said he admired Dr Kaunda’s gallant fight for Zambia’s liberation.

President Lungu said April 28 always brought fond memories of Dr Kaunda.

“Sir, you know we are under very difficult moments and without breaking the rules today that we should be one meter apart and we should be masked, and we should wash our hands regularly and we should not shake hands, we have complied with all these rules. The most important reason why we are here is to wish you the very best. Happy birthday to you. At 96 years today and we thank God for you. You have been a blessing to this nation and me personally. You have been an inspiration to all Zambians. As a young boy, I saw how you fought other vises like imperialism. As a young boy I saw how you fought for freedom and independence of all African nations. You united the African nations,” President Lungu said.

The President said the story of Africa could not be told without mentioning Dr Kaunda’s name.

“The story of Africa cannot be told without mentioning you sir. Your achievements are too numerous to itemize. Suffice to say that without your passion to have all young people educated, Zambia would not have been what it is today and on behalf of nation and my family, I wish you a happy 96th birthday,” said President Lungu.

President Lungu was accompanied by Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe and other State House officials.