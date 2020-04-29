POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 23-year-old man identified as Don Bosco Katongo of Middle West area for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old woman believed to be his girlfriend.

According to a statement issued by Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo, Tuesday, preliminary investigations have indicated that the deceased, identified as Nancy Muchindu, was assaulted by her boyfriend after finding her in the neighborhood with another man.

Katongo further stated that her body was found lying in a one roomed house on a mattress with a swollen face.

“Police in Lusaka have arrested Don Bosco Katongo of Lusaka’s Middle West area for the alleged murder of Nancy Muchindu aged 19 of Middle West believed to be his girlfriend. The incident is reported to have occurred between April 26, 2020 at unknown time and April 27, 2020 at 06:00 hours at Middle West compound in Greenroof area. The body of the deceased was found lying in a one roomed house on a mattress with a swollen face. Preliminary investigations have indicated that the deceased was assaulted by her boyfriend, who is now the suspect in the case of murder after she was found in the neighborhood with another man,” stated Katongo.

Katongo further stated that the body of the deceased had since been taken to UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem.