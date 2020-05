L-r: Intelligent Mobility Solutions board chairman Walid El Nahas, lawyer Jonas Zimba and former special assistant to the President for press and public relations Amos Chanda when they appeared at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court on January 28, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Director of Public Prosecutions has entered a nolle prosequi in a matter in which former Intelligent Mobility Solutions board chairman Walid El Nahas was jointly charged with former special assistant to the President for press and public relations Amos Chanda and former RTSA chief executive officer Zindaba Soko for corrupt practices.

In this matter, Nahas was charged with two counts of corrupt practices with a public officer, whereas Soko and Chanda were charged with four counts of corrupt practices by a public officer and possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Full story later.