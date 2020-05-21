ZAMBIA National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) director Dr Victor Mukonka has announced that Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 34 new cases of COVID-19 from 418 tests.

At the daily COVID-19 briefing today, Prof Mukonka said so far, 22 districts in 6 provinces were affected by the virus.

Meanwhile, Prof Mukonka said 105 people had been discharged whilst the new cumulative total was 866.

Full story later.